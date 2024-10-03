AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale

todayOctober 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The time has come for Power Book II: Ghost to wrap up. The series finale airs Friday on Starz, ending the show after four years and four seasons. It’s accompanied by emotions for many members of the cast, some of whom described the feeling as bittersweet.

“Man, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s like, oh, man, it’s finally coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like we were able to create 10 years of great TV and just provide something for the fans to always look forward to on the weekend. And I’m super proud to be a part of it,” star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC Audio. “I feel like God’s timing is the best timing. And, you know, he said, now’s the time for it to come to an end. So I’m all for it. I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

LaToya Tonodeo said she’s grateful the show’s “actually ending on a high note.”

“It’s like, you know how sometimes people be like, ‘Oh, God, they dragging it out.’ Like, nah, we are leaving on a high note. And personally, it is bittersweet,” she continued. “I am excited for what’s to come, but it is sad to know that I’m leaving my family. Our camaraderie and chemistry is so crazy. It’s so good, so that makes me sad.”

LightSkinKeisha also cosigned the “bittersweet” feeling while offering a glimmer of hope to the fans of Ghost.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel like a lot of good things do come to an end,” she said. “But at the end of the day, you never know with this one, because Power never ends, right?” 

Michael, LaToya and LightSkinKeisha play Tariq, Diana and Brushandria on the show, respectively. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%