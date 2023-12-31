AD
National News

Powerball climbs to $810 million after no jackpot winner Saturday

todayDecember 31, 2023

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $810 million after there was no winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball said.

The estimated cash value for the next drawing, on Monday, Jan. 1, is $408.9 million, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday’s $760 million jackpot were: 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The power play was 4.

The estimated cash value of the prize had been $383.6 million. If a player had won the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, they will be offered the choice between annual payments worth $760 million — starting with one immediate payments and remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.6 million.

Saturday’s drawing marked the last one of 2023.

There have been 34 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11.

The prize is the fourth jackpot this year to exceed more than $500 million. This year’s largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion that was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in 292.2 million.

The game’s largest prize ever — of $2.04 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%