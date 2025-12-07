Powerball jackpot soars to $875M — 2nd biggest this year

AD

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million — the second biggest prize this year and one of the biggest in the game’s history.

The estimated prize grew after no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a notice on the Powerball website. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with Powerball 7.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 8.

The jackpot is the game’s biggest prize this year after a massive $1.787 billion jackpot that was won in September, split between two tickets in Missouri and Texas.

Overall, it’s the seventh-biggest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The odds of winning are 1 in over 292 million, according to Powerball.

Winners will have a choice between a lump sum cash payment of $403.6 million or an annuitized prize, paid out in annual payments. Both amounts are before taxes.

To play, customers must purchase a $2 Powerball ticket and select five white numbers between 1 and 69 and one red number between 1 and 26 for the Powerball. The prize grows until it is won by a player with the corresponding five white numbers in any order with the matching red Powerball.

An estimated $36 billion for charitable causes has been generated from Powerball since the lottery began in 1992, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and their winning states:

1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

4. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

6. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

7. $875 million (current estimated jackpot) – Dec. 6, 2025

8. $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts