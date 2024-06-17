AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Practical Magic’ co-star Mark Feuerstein pitches Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman on magical movie return

todayJune 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Warner Bros. recently surprised fans of the 1998 romantic comedy Practical Magic with news it was conjuring up a sequel with Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Bullock’s love interest for a spell in that film, actor Mark Feuerstein, heard the news, too, and shared with ABC Audio his pitch on how he could be part of the sequel — if the leading ladies would have him.

The Royal Pains veteran recalls the events of the hit film, saying, “The aunts, who [were] played by Stockard Channing and Diane Wiest, cast a spell such that [Bullock] falls in love with me and we have a relationship. And then they cast another spell, which leads me to getting hit by a truck and killed.”

Enthusiastically, he continues, “So my feeling is they cast one more spell and I’m back in action in the sequel!”

He adds, “Come on guys. What’s wrong with that? Nicole, Sandy, let’s do this. That‘s some practical magic! It’s magic and it’s practical because, you know, I could pay for my daughter who’s going to college.” 

For now, Feuerstein appears in the new MGM+ series Hotel Cocaine, which also stars Danny Pino and Michael Chiklis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%