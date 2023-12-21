Prague university shooting: 15 killed, 24 wounded

kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 15 people were killed and 24 were injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, according to Prague’s head of police.

The suspect — a 24-year-old student at the university — was “eliminated,” officials said. His body was found at Charles University’s faculty of the arts, the Prague head of police said.

There is no indication that there was any political or terrorism motive, police said.

No police officers were injured, officials said.

As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague’s Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.

Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, “We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.