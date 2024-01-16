AD
Rev Rock Report

President Biden congratulates Elton John on his EGOT

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

President Joe Biden is sending along his congratulations to Sir Elton John, who on Monday, January 15, became the 19th entertainer to earn a competitive EGOT, when his Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). 

“Sir Elton John has been a tidal wave throughout his career to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme,” Biden shared on social media. “Six Grammy Awards. Two Oscars. One Tony. And now, one Emmy. Congratulations Elton — a singer and songwriter of our time, for all time.”

Biden previously revealed a special connection he and his family have to Elton’s music in his book Promise Me Dad, sharing that as a young, single dad, he and his two sons, Hunter and Beau, would sing “Crocodile Rock” on their way to school each day. In 2015, when Beau was dying of brain cancer, Biden sat at his bedside and sang “Crocodile Rock” to him. 

In 2022, Biden honored Elton with the National Humanities Medal, telling the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, “On behalf of the American people, thank you — and I sincerely mean this — for moving the soul of the nation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

