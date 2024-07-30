AD
Rev Rock Report

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde reveals why she prefers to play clubs over arenas

todayJuly 30, 2024

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has told fans why she and her band prefer to play smaller venues rather than big arenas.

The band recently played a club show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, and she posted on social media about the “fun audience” they had. She went on to explain why they stick to clubs and theaters, noting it’s a question she often gets asked by fans.

“The simple answer is: Clubs and theatres are better venues for the audience and for the band,” she shared. “Personally, I have never stayed for a three hour show, and I like to see the band on stage rather than on screens if I’m in the audience.”

She adds, “And if I’m on stage, I like to see every audience member right up to the back of the balcony. So yes, we could be playing bigger places, making more money, and in some people’s eyes, garnering more prestige…… but we really don’t give a s*** about that stuff.” 

Pretenders have played bigger venues when opening for artists like Stevie Nicks, Guns N’ Roses and currently Foo Fighters, which Chrissie says she loves, “but for our own shows we like to keep it reined in.”

Pretenders’ next show is Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

