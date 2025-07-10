Pretenders join comedian Bill Burr for surprise performance

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

The Pretenders made a surprise appearance during Bill Burr’s comedy show in London on Wednesday.

Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde shared the news on her Facebook page, writing that Burr had asked them to join him for a few tunes at his show at the Hammersmith Odeon, which is now known as the Eventim Apollo. She noted that one of the songs they played was Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades,” because she had seen the heavy metal band play at the same venue 40 years ago.

Pretenders also covered “How Do You Get Your Money, Honey?” by AC/DC and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law.” According to setlist.fm, they ended the night with the Pretenders classic “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”

Burr even got behind the drum kit for the performance. Chrissie wrote of the moment, “I was thinking… He can tell jokes but can jokes play drums? The answer is – yes they can! Bill nailed it.”

Hynde added Burr’s performance got her thinking about other artists who may have missed their calling.

“John McEnroe missed his as a guitar player and opted out for tennis,” she writes. “Bill missed his as a drummer and opted out for stand-up. Kate Moss missed hers as a singer… (and I’m still trying to figure out what she opted out for).”

Finally, Hynde notes, “I guess we all have our chosen destinies. Keep on rocking in the free world!”

The performance was the Pretenders’ first gig since May, when they played C6 Fest in São Paulo, Brazil. They currently have no other shows on the schedule for 2025.