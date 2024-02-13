AD
Rev Rock Report

Pretenders reschedule UK tour after Chrissie Hynde injures knee

todayFebruary 13, 2024

Ki Price/WireImage

Pretenders have been forced to postpone their upcoming U.K. tour so frontwoman Chrissie Hynde can recover from an injury.

“We’re champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while. I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first,” Chrissie writes on Instagram. “I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse. (I’ll spare you the gory details…)”

The tour was supposed to kick off February 24 but will now start on October 11 in Portsmouth and run through October 28 in Manchester. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates, with refunds available to anyone who can’t make the new dates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

