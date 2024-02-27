AD
Previously unseen Rolling Stones photos to go on display in London

todayFebruary 27, 2024

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

An exhibit of previously unseen photos of The Rolling Stones is set to open in London on Wednesday.

The Elegantly Waisted exhibit features photos taken by the band’s friend, photographer Tony Sanchez, nicknamed “Spanish Tony.” Tony worked and lived with The Stones during the period in the late ’60s when they were recording Beggars Banquet and the concert film The Rock & Roll Circus. He was also with them when they went into exile in the South of France.

The photos, which were thought to have been lost, were discovered in a loft in South London. They are described as “the most idiosyncratic shots of the band a collector could hope for.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be involved in this project,” Oliver Bayliss, owner & founder of Bayliss Rare Books, shares. “I spent months trawling through Tony’s archive – thousands of negatives and contact sheets – and am blown away by Tony’s unique eye and the quality of these images. Fans and collectors alike are in for a real treat.” 

The exhibit, put on by Bayliss Rare Books and Spanish Tony Media, is happening at the J/M Gallery in Notting Hill from February 28 to March 5. Prints of the 27 photos on display will also be available for purchase starting February 28 on the Bayliss Rare Books website.

The exhibit is the latest exciting news for Rolling Stones fans. Next up, the band is set to release the live album The Rolling Stones Live at The Wiltern on March 8. They will then head out on their Hackney Diamonds tour starting April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

