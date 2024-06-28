Pride 2024: David Archuleta hopes “Hell Together” will help change parents’ perceptions of their queer kids

AD

David Archuleta came out in 2021, and while he initially was intimidated by the idea of Pride and Pride Month, these days, he’s all in.

“Yeah, I’m having a great time now,” he tells ABC Audio. “It’s, like, evolved each year, getting a little more comfortable.” Along with that, David’s also more open to things like being named one of this year’s most eligible bachelors by Out magazine.

“I want to be more comfortable, with my own sensuality — like, feeling comfortable in your skin and flirty,” he tells ABC Audio. He laughs, “And I never thought I could be flirty, but now I’m like, ‘Okay! I can be flirty!’ And I love it. It’s fun. It gives you confidence.”

“And I’ve been going to the gym more … and trying to take care of myself,” he adds. “So if that makes me a more eligible bachelor, that makes me feel better about myself. So I take it as a huge compliment.”

David’s recent music has been influenced by his journey, and he’s happy his current single “Hell Together” — inspired by how his mom joined him in stepping away from the Mormon Church — is striking a chord with fans.

“I’m glad because … for my mom to say, ‘Well, if you’re going to hell, then we’re going to hell together’ is just a really special thing,” he notes. “It’s, like, heavy emotions, but I feel like they’re good emotions. So to see that other people can feel them as they dive into the song is really special.”

David hopes it can inspire other families as well.

“Hopefully, as you spread the message and share how my mom approached it, [it] can help other people have a different perspective and different attitude towards how they view their queer kids,” he notes.

“Hell Together” remixes are out now.