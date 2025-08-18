AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Prime Video shares first look at ‘Fallout’ season 2

todayAugust 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ella Purnell in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Prime Video)

Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.

Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season’s finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas.

Ella PurnellAaron MotenWalton GogginsKyle MacLachlanMoisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series.

The show tells the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world that’s rebuilding 200 years after an apocalypse.

“The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” according to an official description.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%