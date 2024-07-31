AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Prince posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayJuly 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prince has finally been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The legendary singer was posthumously inducted into the prestigious organization on July 27 during a Prince celebration at Minneapolis’ Target Center marking the 40th anniversary of Prince’s film Purple Rain. 

“You will always remember his songs,” Prince’s sister Sharon L. Nelson said in accepting the honor.This is the award he wanted more than any other in life — to be known as a great songwriter.”

Prince was actually chosen for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, but was unable to attend the induction and awards gala, something required by the Hall of Fame in order to officially be inducted. According to SHOF President & CEO Linda Moran, Prince had planned to attend the June 2015 ceremony, but passed away that April.

“It has been a long road, but we are thrilled that one of the world’s most prolific and phenomenal songwriters is finally a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Moran shared.

Prince wrote all of his songs, and even wrote for other artists, like Sheena Easton, The Bangles, Madonna and more. Of his own tunes, 19 hit the top 10, with five landing at #1: “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Batdance” and “Cream.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%