Pro-Palestinian protesters force Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop

Anadolu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily paused when a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters ran into the street and apparently glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

The protesters were demonstrating along Sixth Avenue when a handful of them jumped the barricades and ran into the street along 49th Street.

The protesters have been taken into custody, officials said.

ABC News’ Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.