Pro-Palestinian protests block New York City bridges, Holland Tunnel; over 300 arrested

(NEW YORK) — New York City police arrested hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic at the entrances to the Holland Tunnel and three East River bridges during the Monday morning commute, officials said.

In total, 325 people were arrested by the Port Authority and New York Police Department at the four locations, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

“In lieu of summons, many protestors will face misdemeanor charges with a desk appearance ticket,” Chell wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

About 120 of those arrests were made for blocking entrances to the Holland Tunnel, which links downtown Manhattan with New Jersey, authorities said.

Protests also broke out at the Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan Bridge, which connect Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The Holland Tunnel and the three bridges have since reopened.

The Manhattan Bridge’s upper level remained open during the protests as the protesters were on the lower level.