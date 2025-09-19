Producer Andrew Watt confirms The Rolling Stones are working on a new album

(L – R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds ’24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Looks like we may be getting a new album from The Rolling Stones.

Andrew Watt, who produced The Stones’ last album, Hackney Diamonds, confirmed to Rolling Stone that he’s once again working with the band.

”I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman,” Watt, who’s also produced albums for Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John, tells the mag. “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go.”

He adds, “I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Released in October 2023, Hackney Diamonds was The Stones’ first album of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. The album topped the chart in the U.K. and Australia, and peaked at #3 in the U.S.

Hackney Diamonds went on to win the Grammy for best rock album.