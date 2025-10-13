Producer Andrew Watt on the funny thing Mick Jagger does while recording

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger has a very unique way of recording music, according Andrew Watt. He produced The Rolling Stones‘ last album, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Watt tells People that the more Jagger sings, the more clothes come off.

“Something that I find really funny when he sings … He comes in every day and he’s wearing a T-shirt, a button-down and a cashmere sweater every day, even if it’s hot,” Watt explains. “As he starts singing, and it starts getting good, the layers start shedding. So, he pulls his sweater off, and he starts unbuttoning his shirt and shedding layers.”

Watt says, “By the time he’s in his T-shirt, he’s full-blown Mick Jagger dancing, singing his a** off. So it’s my job to get him down to the T-shirt pretty much.”

And Watt is apparently good at that job. Hackney Diamonds went on earn The Stones a Grammy for best rock album. Plus, Watt has already confirmed that he’s working with the band on their next release.

In a September interview with Rolling Stone he said, “I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman. When the tongue is up in the air, you just go. … I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”