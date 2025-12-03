AD
Mike FM Music News

Protect the dolls: Mariah Carey auctioning off jacket to benefit GLAAD

todayDecember 3, 2025

Mariah Carey’s ‘Protect the Dolls’ jacket is being auctioned on eBay to benefit GLAAD (Courtesy GLAAD)

When Mariah Carey performed at the Pride in the Park Music Festival in Brighton, England, last summer, she wore a specially designed jacket — and now you can own it. She’s auctioning it off on eBay to raise money for GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

The pink bedazzled jacket features the phrase “Protect the dolls” written on the back. That phrase is commonly used to indicate support for transgender women. For example, during Sabrina Carpenter‘s performance of “Tears” at the MTV VMAs, the drag queens joining her for the performance held up pro-trans rights signs, many of which included the word “dolls.”

The auction for Mariah’s jacket will run from Dec. 8 through Dec. 15 at eBay.com/glaad, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. The opening bid will be 99 cents.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

