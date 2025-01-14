Put me in, coach: John Fogerty’s ‘Centerfield’ turns 40

BMG

After finding success with Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty launched a solo career in 1973. But it wasn’t until Jan. 14, 1985, that it really took off with the release of his third solo record, Centerfield.

After releasing his self-titled second album in 1976, Fogerty went into the studio to record the album HooDoo, but never released it. Nine years later he released Centerfield, with Fogerty playing all the instruments on the album himself.

The decision proved to be a good one for Fogerty, as Centerfield became a huge commercial success, earning Fogerty his only solo album #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was also certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The album featured Fogerty’s only solo Hot 100 top-10 single, “The Old Man Down The Road,” as well as “Rock and Roll Girls,” which was a top-20 hit. The title track peaked at #44 on the Hot 100, but went on to become one of Fogerty’s most iconic tunes. To this day it’s commonly played in baseball parks across the country; the song was even celebrated at the National Baseball Hall of Fame during the 2010 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The release of Centerfield did see Fogerty wind up in court over “The Old Man Down The Road.” Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fogerty’s old label, Fantasy Records, who also owned the publishing to the CCR catalog, sued Fogerty, arguing the song shared the same chorus as CCR’s “Run Through The Jungle.” Fogerty eventually won the case. He even fought all the way to the Supreme Court to get Zaentz to pay his legal fees and won.

Fogerty’s battle over his publishing would wind up lasting 50 years, and he didn’t get his rights back until January 2023.