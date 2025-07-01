Queen celebrates Live Aid’s 40th anniversary with new merch line raising money for charity

Jacques Langevin/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Queen is continuing their celebration of the upcoming 40th anniversary of Live Aid by raising money for charity with a new line of Live Aid merch.

The new official limited-edition Live Aid + Queen merchandise includes two T-shirts — one featuring Queen’s Live Aid set list and one with a picture of the band — as well as a poster, all of which were designed and overseen by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Live Aid co-founder Bob Geldof.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit Queen’s Mercury Phoenix Trust, which raises funds for the fight against HIV/AIDs, as well as the Band Aid Trust, which raises money to eradicate hunger and poverty in Ethiopia and other countries.

All items are available for preorder and will ship on July 11.

This is just one way Queen is marking the Live Aid anniversary. As previously reported, on July 13, the actual 40th anniversary of the event, Queen will show their Live Aid set on their YouTube channel for 24 hours starting at 6:41 p.m. BST, the same time Queen took the stage at Wembley Stadium.

Live Aid, organized by Geldof and Midge Ure, took place at London’s Wembley Stadium and Philly’s John F. Kennedy Stadium. The benefit concerts raised more than $150 million for Ethiopian famine relief.

CNN is also set to mark the anniversary with the new four-part docuseries Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took On the World, premiering July 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The docuseries features interviews with Geldof, as well as U2’s Bono, Sting, Phil Collins and others, along with “rare archival footage” of Live Aid performances and backstage.