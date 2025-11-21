Queen looks at five decades of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ live in latest episode of ‘Queen the Greatest’

Brian May performing Queen + Adam Lambert 2014 New Year’s Eve Concert, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Queen)

As Queen continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album A Night at the Opera, they are highlighting live performances of their iconic single “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The latest episode of the band’s YouTube series Queen’s The Greatest is dedicated to iconic concert performances of the tune. Freddie Mercury kicks things off by introducing the track at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in December 1975, marking the first filmed footage of him doing so.

In addition to footage of the Hammersmith performance, the episode includes clips of their 1985 Live Aid performance and 1992’s Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, where Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose handled vocals.

There are also clips of Queen’s 2003 performance at the 46664 concert in Cape Town, South Africa, where Brian May and Roger Taylor were joined by the Soweto Gospel Choir, and their 2014 New Year’s Eve concert at London’s Big Ben, which featured their most recent frontman, Adam Lambert, sharing vocals with archival footage of Mercury displayed on screen.