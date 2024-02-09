AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen looks back at 100 career highlights as they wrap this season of ‘Queen The Greatest Live’

todayFebruary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen is wrapping up the second season of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live, with a montage of footage from the band’s legendary career.

Queen launched the series back in 2021, and for this season’s 50th episode, the 100th overall, they are sharing a five-minute video highlighting 100 memorable images and moments, set to their track “One Vision.”

The video features lots of performance footage of Freddie MercuryBrian MayRoger Taylor and John Deacon, including clips from the Rainbow Theatre in 1974 and 1985’s Live Aid at Wembley Stadium. There’s also a helicopter view of Knebworth Park in 1986, which was Mercury’s last live show, as well as lesser known moments, like the band enjoying tea on their first trip to Japan in 1975 and Freddie on the shoulders of Superman.

The montage also includes some post-Freddie highlights featuring Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert, and ends with footage of Freddie wearing his infamous red crown and cloak. 

But this isn’t where things end for Queen. It sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to in the year to come, as the band has promised “big plans afoot for 2024 and beyond.”

Queen is currently on a tour of Japan. They play Sapporo on Saturday, February 10. A complete list of dates can be found at queenonline.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%