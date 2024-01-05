AD
Queen reimagines “Hammer To Fall” in this week’s episode of ‘Queen the Greatest Live’

todayJanuary 5, 2024

Queen continues to explore how their live show has evolved over the years in the latest edition of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

This week, the band looks at how they reimagine songs for their concerts, this time focusing on “Hammer to Fall,” the Brian May-penned tune from their 1984 album, The Works.

The clip features footage from their 2005 Return of the Champions tour, which featured Paul Rodgers as frontman. In the performance, the song starts off slow, with Brian solo in the middle of the stage before Paul comes out to join him.

But the band doesn’t stick to the slow version of the track. They soon kick things into gear, delivering a full band performance of the tune, much to the delight of fans in the audience.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

