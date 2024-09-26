AD
Queen releases archival performance video for “Son and Daughter”

todaySeptember 26, 2024

Hollywood Records/ Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen has released a performance video of the track “Son and Daughter,” recorded live at Hammersmith Odeon on Dec. 24, 1975.

The performance is one of the rare live tracks featured on the upcoming six-CD + one-LP collector’s edition reissue, Queen I, which revisits the band’s 1973 self-titled debut album.

The set, made up of 63 tracks with 43 brand-new mixes, will include the original album with a new track listing, along with its originally intended running order and the addition of “Mad the Swine,” a song that was absent from the 1973 release. There are also alternative takes, demos and rare live tracks, along with “fly-on-the-wall audio” that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Queen in the studio.

In addition to the box set, Queen I will be released as a single CD and two-CD deluxe edition, as well as on vinyl, picture disc and cassette. 

Queen I will be released Oct. 25. All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

