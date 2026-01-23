AD
Rev Rock Report

Queen rereleasing ‘Live Killers’ and ‘The Platinum Collection’ on vinyl

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Queen’s ‘Live Killers’ (Hollywood Records)/’ThePlatinum Collection’ (Queen Production Ltd/Universal International Music)

Queen is revisiting their 1979 album, Live Killers.

The band is set to reissue the live album on two-LP black vinyl on Jan. 30, marking the first time it’s been available on vinyl in years.

The double live album was originally released in June 1979 and featured songs recorded during the European leg of their Jazz Tour, which ran from January 1979 to March 1979.

The album includes performances of “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “You’re My Best Friend.”

Live Killers is available for preorder now.

But Live Killers isn’t the only Queen album getting a vinyl rerelease. The band also recently announced they will be releasing their box set The Platinum Collection on black vinyl for the first time. The six-LP set features all three of the band’s Greatest Hits albums in one collection.

It will also be released Jan. 30 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

