Rev Rock Report

Queen, The Who & more send holiday wishes to fans

todayDecember 19, 2023

Dave Benett/Getty Images

With Christmas just days away, several artists are sending their holiday wishes to fans.

Queen posted a holiday card on Instagram, featuring archival clips of interviews with Freddie MercuryBrian May and more, along with the caption, “Happy holidays from Queen.”

The Who also posted a holiday card to fans on Instagram, with the cover of Who’s Next and the message, “Merry Christmas and a Happy Who Year,” signed by Pete TownshendRoger Daltrey, The Who touring band and everyone at thewho.com.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is giving fans a peek into her Christmas past, sharing a family Christmas card from 1955, showing her whole family in holiday pajamas. 

“As my Dad was then starring in the hit musical, The Pajama Game, on Broadway,” she writes, referring to dad John Raitt. “We were gifted with matching pajamas and my folks thought it would be fun decking us all out in pj’s for our card.”

The card features the tagline “Still in Pajamas,” with Raitt noting that was referring to their 1954 Christmas card, “when we were all wearing, you guessed it, matching pajamas!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

