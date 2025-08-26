AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ named greatest song of all time in new UK poll

todayAugust 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover art for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’/Hollywood Records/EMI

Folks in the U.K. sure do love their Queen, specifically “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The U.K. radio network Gold Radio recently polled its listeners to uncover the greatest song of all time, with Queen’s 1975 classic landing at #1.

“Wow. Yet again, you lovely people have remembered Bo Rhap with maximum fondness!” Queen’s Brian May says. “Thanks Gold Radio listeners! Much appreciated by us!”

Coming in at #2 on the list of the top 300 songs is the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is #3, Elvis Presley’s “The Wonder of You” is #4 and John Lennon’s “Imagine” is #5.

And while The Beatles did not land in the top five, they were well represented on the list, with 20 tracks landing in the top 300, the most of any artist. Their highest-charting song was “Hey Jude” at #8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%