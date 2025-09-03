AD
Rev Rock Report

Queen’s Brian May shreds on new version of The Struts’ ‘Could Have Been Me’

todaySeptember 3, 2025

“Could Have Been Me” single artwork. (StrutsSound)

Queen‘s Brian May has teamed The Struts for a new version of the U.K. band’s breakout hit “Could Have Been Me.” 

May shreds a guitar solo on the updated track, which also includes an extended outro.

“Working with Luke [Spiller] and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me,” May previously shared. “I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!”

The song is now available via digital outlets. In addition, a video featuring May performing with The Struts is on YouTube.

The original “Could Have Been Me” was released in 2013 in the U.K. before it became a hit in the U.S. in 2015. It appears on the band’s debut album, Everybody Wants, and was later featured in the 2021 animated movie Sing 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

