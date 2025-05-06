Quinta Brunson to receive key to the city of Philadelphia

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Quinta Brunson is being honored with the key to the city of Philadelphia.

ABC and the city of Philadelphia made the announcement about Brunson’s honor on Tuesday. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary will be presented with the key as part of a celebration what will take place at Andrew Hamilton School, the elementary school she attended as a child, on May 28.

“I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me—and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored,” Brunson said in a press release.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will present Brunson with the key at the special event, which will also include the dedication of an original mural to Andrew Hamilton School.

The mural, called “Blooming Futures,” was designed by Philadelphia-based artist Athena Scott. It was created with input by students and staff from Andrew Hamilton School. Brunson spearheaded the mural, which features an allegory of the school as a garden that helps its students to blossom and grow.

It was made in association with Mural Arts Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to arts education and uniting creative individuals with their community. Brunson featured Mural Arts Philadelphia in season 2 of Abbott Elementary.

“The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson,” Parker said. “She doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back.”

Abbott Elementary has aired for four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth. It has been nominated for 24 Emmys and won four.