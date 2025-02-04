R.E.M. contributes song to ‘Good Music to Lift Los Angeles’ benefit compilation

Good Music; Artwork by Cleon Peterson

R.E.M. has contributed a song to a 90-track compilation album raising money for those affected by the California wildfires.

Good Music to Lift Los Angeles will feature previously unreleased recordings, including covers, remixes, live versions and unreleased demos, and will be available on Bandcamp for only 24 hours starting Friday at noon PT.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers revealed on Instagram that their contribution to the album is a previously unreleased live recording of the New Adventures in Hi-Fi track “Electrolite,” from the Montreux Jazz Festival, July 6, 1999.

Other artists contributing to the compilation include Soul Asylum, Dawes, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Modest Mouse and Tenacious D.

Proceeds from the album will go to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank.