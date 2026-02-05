R.E.M. rereleasing ‘R.E.M. at the BBC’ box set

Cover of ‘R.E.M. at the BBC’ box set (Craft Recordings)

R.E.M. fans will once again be able to get their hands on the band’s 2018 live album box set R.E.M. at the BBC.

The band announced on Instagram that the box set is “Back by demand” and will be available again starting March 6.

The eight-CD/one-DVD set features rare live and in-studio recordings taken from the BBC archives, with all the performances recorded between 1984 and 2008.

The compilation includes a 60-minute Later … with Jools Holland performance, plus performances from Radio 1’s Live Lounge and John Peel Studio Sessions. There are also recordings of several live U.K. broadcasts, including R.E.M.’s 1999 set at the Glastonbury Festival, a 2004 show at St. James’s Church in London and a 1995 broadcast from Milton Keynes.

The set features performances of such R.E.M. classics as “Losing My Religion,” “Man on the Moon,” “Radio Free Europe,” “Drive,” “Everybody Hurts” and “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

The set also includes a DVD with the short film Accelerating Backwards and the Later … with Jools Holland performance, plus three bonus videos: “I’ve Been High,” “Nightswimming” and “Bad Day.”

R.E.M. at the BBC is available for preorder now.