R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe added to annual Tibet House Benefit Concert

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Photo by Michael Stipe/Courtesy of Tibet House

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe had been added to the 38th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, taking place March 3 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Stipe joins a previously announced lineup that includes Patti Smith, Orville Peck, Allison Russell, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Gogol Bordello, with Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson serving as the night’s artistic directors.

Proceeds from the show support Tibet House US, a nonprofit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the Tibetan civilization.

Over the past three decades Tibet House benefit concerts have featured performances by such artists as David Bowie, Carly Simon, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, R.E.M., Lou Reed, Joan Baez, Annie Lennox and more.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

