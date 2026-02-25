AD
Rev Rock Report

R.E.M.’s ‘Nightswimming’ covered by Jason Segel for ‘Shrinking’

todayFebruary 25, 2026

Shrinking artwork (Courtesy of Apple TV)

An R.E.M. classic is featured in season 3 of Apple TV’s Shrinking, but it’s not the version most fans are used to.

Episode 5 of the show, which premiered Wednesday, features a cover of the song performed by series star Jason Segel, and his take on the track has just been released.

In the episode, Segel’s character, Jimmy, is having a discussion with Meg, played by Lily Rabe, who’s the daughter of Harrison Ford’s character, Paul. During the chat, Jimmy opens up about his love life and expresses his desire to have “one easy romantic moment” or “one uncomplicated kiss” so he can feel hopeful about romance again. He adds that he pictures “Nightswimming” playing in the background while it happens, but with him singing the song.

At the end of the episode, Segel’s version of the song plays as he and the married Meg kiss, and the episode’s credits start to roll.

“Nightswimming” appeared on R.E.M.’s eighth studio album, Automatic for the People. It was released as a single in the U.K., where it went to #27 on the singles chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

