Entertainment News

Rachel Brosnahan, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

todayDecember 18, 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

We now know the famous contestants who will go head-to-head on the upcoming season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!

The star-studded group of contestants includes big names like Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Sean Gunn and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Also competing on this season are Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Mina Kimes, Camilla Luddington, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn and Roy Wood Jr.

The celebrities are competing for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Hosted again by Ken Jennings, the spinoff of the beloved game show Jeopardy! will premiere its third season on Jan. 8 on ABC. Episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

