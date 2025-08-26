AD
Entertainment News

Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy ‘I Love LA’ ﻿gets release date

todayAugust 26, 2025

Josh Hutcherson, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman from HBO’s ‘I Love LA.’ (HBO)

Rachel Sennott‘s HBO series now has a title and a release date.

The original comedy series created by and starring Sennott is called I Love LA. It debuts on Nov. 2 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will air new episodes weekly until its finale on Dec. 21.

According to its official logline, the series follows an ambitious friend group that navigates life and love in LA.

Sennott stars as Maia in the new show. The rest of the ensemble includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah and True Whitaker as Alani.

The series’ guest stars include Leighton MeesterMoses IngramLauren HoltElijah WoodJosh BrenerTim BaltzFroy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

In addition to creating and starring in the show, Sennott executive produced and directed. Lorene ScafariaBill Benz and Kevin Bray also directed episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

