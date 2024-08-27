AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ run extended

todayAugust 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo: Sam Levy

One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier — a little bit. 

Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold‘s forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.

Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.

Both stars make their Broadway debut in the hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare‘s famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.

Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production’s website

Of the play, the producers tease, “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%