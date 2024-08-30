Randy Houser, Justin Moore get “Country Round Here Tonight”

Randy Houser and Justin Moore have released their second collab, “Country Round Here Tonight.”

The twangy ode is a trip down memory lane as both singers reminisce on the essential fixtures of their country lifestyle.

“For all them boys in the fields making dollar bills/ Stacking that hay up high/ All them girls in the sand working on their tans/ Down by the riverside/ Getting through the day, hell, they just can’t wait/ To congregate round a cold beer sign/ Tie one on to a jukebox song/ ‘Bout to get country round here tonight,” goes the imagery-rich chorus.

“Country Round Here Tonight” follows Justin and Randy’s first collab, “The Worst,” which previews Justin’s forthcoming new album, This Is My Dirt, out Oct. 11.

Justin and Randy are saddling up to kick off their joint headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour on Sept. 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets and their full tour schedule are available now at Justin and Randy’s websites.