Rare Bob Dylan painting among items for sale in Marvels of Modern Music auction

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

A rare abstract painting created by Bob Dylan is one of the many items up for sale at RR Auction’s Marvels of Modern Music auction, featuring over 300 rare pieces of rock memorabilia.

The Dylan painting was done during his Woodstock years, around 1968. It features an abstract bull head at the center, along with other shapes and patterns both inside and out of the head, including a red man in a brimmed hat, music notes and bow ties. It also has Dylan’s faint signature on the back, with musical notes just below it.

Bidding for the painting is currently at more than $80,000; it is expected to sell for over $100,000.

Other items in the Marvels of Modern Music Auction include a typed and signed letter written by The Doors frontman Jim Morrison to musician Tony Glover; a rare signed photograph of Janis Joplin; a Beatles signed “Love Me Do/P.S. I Love You” 45 RPM single; a rare recording of an unknown Jimi Hendrix backing Little Richard in 1965; and Prince‘s stage-used Yamaha C5 grand piano from the Piano & a Microphone Tour.

The Marvels of Music auction is set to run through May 23. More info and a complete list of auction items can be found at rrauction.com.