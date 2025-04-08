AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Rascal Flatts reach the end of the road on Life Is a Highway Tour

todayApril 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

Jordan Davis joined Rascal Flatts onstage Friday in Orlando, duetting on “Yours If You Want It” as the trio wrapped their Life Is a Highway Tour.

It was Rascal Flatts’ first time on the road since 2019, after the pandemic sidelined a planned 2020 farewell tour. 

“We’ve been blown away with the response this tour has gotten,” Jay DeMarcus reflects. “Being back on the road with our fans has been such a rewarding and humbling experience.”

“Twenty five years of being a Rascal Flatts family has truly flown by, and it’s been such a blessing to share in that celebration with you all on this tour and feel the love!” he adds.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane joined the band for the tour’s 21 shows, with Carly Pearce stopping by to perform “I Wish” during their hometown show in Columbus, Ohio. 

Carly and Jordan both appear on Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, which drops June 6. The new album also includes Rascal Flatts’ current hit, “I Dare You,” with Jonas Brothers

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%