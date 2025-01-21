Razzie Awards: Lady Gaga up for worst actress as ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ leads nominations

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lady Gaga knows the thrill of being nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards, and now she knows what it’s like to experience the opposite.

For her role as Harley “Lee” Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga is up for worst actress at the Razzie Awards, which each year highlight the worst films and performances of the past year. Her co-star Joaquin Phoenix is up for worst actor for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, and the movie itself leads all nominees with seven, including worst picture, worst director, worst screenplay and worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

The movie was badly reviewed and didn’t do well at the box office: it cost $200 million to make, but only grossed $206 million worldwide. The first Joker film earned more than $1 billion and won Phoenix an Oscar.

The Razzies, short for the Golden Raspberry Awards, are voted on by a group of about 1,200 voters who have paid to be members. The “winners” will be announced March 1, the day before the Oscars.

At least Gaga has her day job as a global music superstar to go back to.