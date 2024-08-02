Reality Roundup: Jax Taylor’s mental health journey, Jenn Tran’s ex and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Valley (Bravo)

Jax Taylor is working on his mental health. The 45-year-old reality star announced this week that he has checked himself into an in-patient mental health facility. He posted a photo of his 3-year-old son, Cruz, and captioned it, “Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you.” Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February.

The Bachelorette (ABC)

In case you missed it, there was quite the twist on The Bachelorette this week. On Monday’s episode, Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi hopped on a plane to New Zealand and surprised her. She was left with the choice of whether to add Matt to her roster of suitors this season. See what she decides when the show returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

Teresa Giudice dished on family drama on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. She said the show fractured her relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga so she will “never again” be on camera with them. “First of all, to me, family is so sacred,” she says. “I’m all about The Godfather movie. You never go against the family.” While she says she forgave Joe and Melissa for her parents’ sake, things will never be the same. “Me and my brother were best friends … until this happened, until the show,” she says.