AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ item Kaylor and Aaron are done, ‘DWTS’ updates and more

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
Kaylor Martin has given an update on where she stands with Aaron Evans. The cast of Love Island USA season 6 have reunited in New York City to film the upcoming reunion special. While entering the studio to film it on Wednesday, Kaylor gave an update about her relationship status with the British deckhand. “Aaron and I are not OK,” she told cameras gathered outside. “We are done, we are not together.”

Speaking of the Love Island reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, islander Caine Bacon was apparently dumped from the special, despite flying out to New York City with the intent of being featured on the show. When a fan reached out on TikTok to ask him if the reunion had been canceled, Caine replied, “It isn’t I mean I’ve been cancelled from it lol.”

Love Island Games (Peacock)
And, if you’re still in need of more Love Island USA content, you’re in luck. Its spin-off series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 2 on Peacock.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Familiar faces will be heading back to the ballroom when season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sep. 17. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the panel, with last year’s co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also back for the new season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%