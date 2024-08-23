AD
Entertainment News

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ reunion drama, ‘RHOSLC’ season 5 trailer and more

todayAugust 23, 2024

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
JaNa Craig came prepared with four pages of receipts to the Love Island USA season 6 reunion, which aired Monday on Peacock. Unfortunately, she feels as though the cast did not get the closure they needed from the experience. “I personally don’t like the way it ended. Lots of emotion, lots of tears, lots of yelling, lots of hurt,” she told US Weekly. “I don’t think it left off on a good note. I wish other people could get closure and we just used to be a really big happy family. It doesn’t feel like that anymore, so it sucks.”

Speaking of Love Island USA season 6, islanders Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky called their relationship quits after the reunion episode aired. They made the announcement in separate Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday night. “It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship,” Kendall shared in his post.

House of Villains (E!)
Get ready for more from your favorite reality show villains very shortly. The trailer for season 2 of House of Villains is available to watch now. This season starts with a 75-minute premiere episode on Oct. 9 that’ll air on E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA simultaneously.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
Receipts, proof, timeline, new season! The women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are returning to TV screens oh so soon. Bravo released the season 5 trailer for the reality show, which returns on Sep. 18 and promises lots of drama between cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby.

Written by: ABC News

