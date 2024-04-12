Reality roundup: ‘RHOSLC’ pregnancy, ‘Jersey Shore’ Ronnie/Sammi reunion and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Monica Garcia, the controversial RHOSLC cast member who only lasted one season, is pregnant with her fifth child. She revealed the news on The Viall Files podcast Thursday, saying that she is expecting a baby with a man she met while filming the reality show. The 40-year-old called the pregnancy a shock, saying she was “on birth control” when she found out. She shares four children with ex-husband Mike Fowler. Garcia left RHOSLC after she was outed as the creator of the troll Instagram account Reality Von Tease.

BravoCon

Sorry, Bravo fans. There will be no BravoCon this year. The network announced this week that the event is taking a pause in 2024 and will return to Las Vegas in 2025. The good news is fans will be getting a new event series called Watch Party by Bravo, starting this spring in NYC and LA. It’ll give fans the chance to enjoy advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of some of their favorite shows.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

It was the moment Jersey Shore fans have been waiting for. Thursday night’s episode saw exes Ronnie and Sammi reuniting for the first time in years and it was … awkward. When Ronnie arrived to join the roommates in Nashville, Sammi opted not to greet him and everyone could feel the tension. “I wasn’t expecting anything,” Sammi later tells the group. “I feel nothing. You guys are working on friendships, I have no need to work on a friendship.”