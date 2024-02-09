Reality Roundup: ‘The Bachelor”s blunder, Kandi leaving ‘RHOA’ and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelor (ABC)

In a now-viral video for Betches’ “How Online Are You?” series, this season’s Bachelor star, Joey Graziadei, somehow confused Gypsy Rose Blanchard for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When shown a photo of Gypsy and asked to identify her, Joey responded, “I do know who this person is! Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?” Yes, Joey. You are very wrong.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The latest trailer for season 6 of the dating reality show gives a glimpse at the drama that’s in store for these romantic hopefuls. In a montage, we see various couples as they try to make their relationships work outside of the pods. “We’re in a bit of a love triangle,” one of the women says, revealing that one of the other contestants DM’d her man. The new season debuts, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Kandi Burruss is saying goodbye to RHOA. The longtime cast member announced this week that she’s leaving the show after 14 seasons. She told Variety on the Grammys red carpet Sunday that it was time for her to “take a break” and that she’s got “some nice big projects coming soon.”

Also of note: Peacock’s The Traitors was renewed for season 3, a new trailer for Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa was released, and the new contestants were revealed for season 21 of Bravo’s Top Chef, which premieres March 20.