Reba gives arid land life in “I Can’t” video

todayJuly 26, 2024

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire has unveiled the music video for “I Can’t.”

The artistic visualizer captures Reba performing her empowering anthem in an arid and almost lifeless land. Gradually, life starts to sprout from the ground, and when the final chorus arrives, rain pours heavily from the sky as flowers blossom. 

“Let go the anchor, let go the chain/ Don’t reach for me and don’t call my name/ Shake off the past and, baby, just swim for the shore/ Blow me a kiss and hope for the best/ Wish what you will and take what you get/ Do what you want but I can’t save you no more,” Reba declares in the anthemic chorus.

“I Can’t” is Reba’s latest release following her 2023 album, Not That Fancy

This fall you can catch Reba on season 26 of The Voice and her new sitcom, Happy’s Place, on NBC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

