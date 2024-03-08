AD
Buck Country Music News

Reba McEntire gets emotional in Super Bowl behind-the-scenes video

todayMarch 8, 2024

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Reba McEntire is taking you behind the scenes of her national anthem performance at February’s Super Bowl 58.

The newly dropped BTS video follows Reba on her press day, which includes a stop at The Drew Barrymore Show, rehearsals, game day and moments after her performance.

“It was exhilarating [and] emotionally draining. I’ll sleep like a baby tonight,” Reba said after a rehearsal at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. “But everybody here was so warm and giving. It’s just a great day to be an American, once again. So thankful I get to do this.”

After performing “The Star Spangled Banner” during the pregame show, the “Fancy” singer took time backstage to reflect on her career milestone and full-circle moment.

“This is the highlight of my career. I brought daddy with me with the belt buckle, mama with her bracelet, Holy Spirit in my spirit. What a thrill,” Reba shared. “Singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 50 years after I sang it the first time at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in ’74.”

“God is good, God is great,” she added.

You can watch the full BTS video on YouTube.

Reba’s “The Star Spangled Banner” as performed at Super Bowl 58 is also available now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

