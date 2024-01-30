AD
Reba McEntire working on new sitcom pilot with ‘Reba’ team

todayJanuary 30, 2024

ABC

A new sitcom starring Reba McEntire is about to hit the small screens.

The country icon is joining forces once again with Reba executive producers Kevin AbbottMichael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis for a new NBC comedy pilot.

According to Deadline, the multi-camera comedy follows Reba’s character who “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

The as-yet-untitled show will be produced by Universal Studio Group’s Universal Television and will also be executive-produced by Julie Abbott.

Coming up, you can catch Reba performing the national anthem on the Super Bowl 58 pregame show February 11 on CBS. She’ll then return as coach on season 25 of The Voice, premiering February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

