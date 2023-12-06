AD
Buck Country Music News

Reba takes ‘The Voice’ to “Heaven”

todayDecember 6, 2023

Trae Patton/NBC

Reba McEntire delivered a soul-stirring performance of her “Seven Minutes in Heaven” on The Voice‘s December 5 result show.

Wearing a brown leather top with fringes, the country icon and season 24 coach took the stage to sing the Olivia Rudeen and Matt Wynn-penned tune. She was accompanied onstage by a live band and autumn trees, which added to the song’s emotional sentiment. 

“If I had seven minutes in Heaven/ I know just what I’d do/ Take a walk down those golden streets/ And find a quiet corner booth/ I wouldn’t spend all my seconds asking God questions/ ‘Cause He knows I’d be back soon/ If I had seven minutes in Heaven/ I’d spend them all with you,” Reba sang in the heartfelt chorus.

Her performance closed with a photo of her late mom, Jacqueline Smith, shown onscreen. “Oh, I miss you, mama,” Reba shared.

You can find “Seven Minutes in Heaven” on Reba’s latest album, Not That Fancy.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

