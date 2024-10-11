Reba teams with Carole King to write ‘Happy’s Place’ theme song

AD

Reba McEntire has teamed with Carole King to write the theme song for her new NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place.

“I’m so happy for the opportunity to write the theme song for Happy’s Place with my good friend, Carole King,” Reba shares. “It just doesn’t get much better than that! I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the Reba show.”

In the series, Reba’s character, Bobbie, inherits her father’s tavern, only to find out she’ll have to run it with her twentysomething half-sister she didn’t know she had.